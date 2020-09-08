1/1
Gabrielle M. "Gaby" (GRASS) Travaglini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gabrielle M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gabrielle M. "Gaby" Of Springfield, PA passed away peacefully at home on September 2, 2020 at the age of 82. Gaby is survived by her beloved and devoted husband of 60 years, Philip W. Travaglini; her loving daughter, Lisa (Robert) Kaplan and her cherished granddaughters Marisa and Sarina. Predeceased by her sister, Patricia Pilla, Gaby is also survived by her nieces and many dear friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10 to 10:45 A.M. at St. Louis Roman Catholic Church located at 821 W. Cobbs Creek Parkway, Yeadon, PA 19050 followed by an 11:00 A.M. Funeral Mass at the church. Interment at Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Gaby's memory to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.www.loganfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Logan Funeral Home, Inc. - Havertown
57 South Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 449-3030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Logan Funeral Home, Inc. - Havertown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved