Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
11:15 AM
GAIL D. (Friedman) LUBECK

GAIL D. (Friedman) LUBECK Notice
LUBECK
GAIL D. (nee Friedman)
On Dec. 21, 2019. Wife of the late George. Mother of Michael (Celia) Lubeck and Karen Lubeck (Martin Verdrager). Sister of Susan R. Friedman and the late Arlene Felzer. Grandmother of Sacha Lubeck. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Tuesday 11:15 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Tuesday only at her late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Foundation For Women's Cancer www.foundationforwomenscancer.org

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 22, 2019
