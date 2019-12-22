|
LUBECK
GAIL D. (nee Friedman)
On Dec. 21, 2019. Wife of the late George. Mother of Michael (Celia) Lubeck and Karen Lubeck (Martin Verdrager). Sister of Susan R. Friedman and the late Arlene Felzer. Grandmother of Sacha Lubeck. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Tuesday 11:15 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Tuesday only at her late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Foundation For Women's Cancer www.foundationforwomenscancer.org
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 22, 2019