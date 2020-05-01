GAIL S. (Shortlidge) ARNOLD
ARNOLD
GAIL S. (nee Shortlidge)
Age 73, on April 26, 2020, of Drexel Hill, Beloved wife of the late Stephen R. and devoted mother of Bethany A. Mandes (Michael), and loving grand-mother of Natalie Elaine Mandes. Donations may be sent in her name to Philabundance, 3616 South Galloway St., Phila., PA 19148 or United Midcoast Charities, 87 Elm St., Suite 205, Camden, ME 04843. Due to the COVID environment, a celebration of her life will be scheduled at a future date. Interment private.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Interment
