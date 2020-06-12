GALE M. (Dennis) STURM
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GALE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STURM
GALE M. (nee Dennis)
June 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert North. Devoted mother of Dawn (Dennis) Martin, Mark North and David North. Cherished sister of Debbie (Robert) Greenberg and Mitchell Dennis (Jennifer Marcakis). Loving grandmother of Dominic. Beloved daughter of the late Samuel and Elsie Dennis. Beloved granddaughter of the late Mary Dennis. Gale was a contracting officer for the Dept. of Defense for 38 years. Graveside Services are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to The American Heart Assoc., 1617 JFK Blvd., Suite 700, Phila., PA 19103

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved