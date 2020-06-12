STURM
GALE M. (nee Dennis)
June 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert North. Devoted mother of Dawn (Dennis) Martin, Mark North and David North. Cherished sister of Debbie (Robert) Greenberg and Mitchell Dennis (Jennifer Marcakis). Loving grandmother of Dominic. Beloved daughter of the late Samuel and Elsie Dennis. Beloved granddaughter of the late Mary Dennis. Gale was a contracting officer for the Dept. of Defense for 38 years. Graveside Services are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to The American Heart Assoc., 1617 JFK Blvd., Suite 700, Phila., PA 19103
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 12, 2020.