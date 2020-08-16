WHITEGARY ALAN
August 10, 2020, age 67. Devoted husband of Pat (nee Bartleson). Beloved father of Richard, Angel, Brittany and Ronnie. He is survived by his 6 loving grandchildren. Cherished son of Phyllis. Dear brother of Gail Sendor, Ricky and Debbie. Relatives, friends and employees of SEPTA are invited to offer condolences to his family Mon., Aug. 24, 2020, 5 - 8 P.M. at T.J. FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME, 11010 Knights Rd. a
nd to his graveside service Tues., Aug 25, 2 P.M. at Washington Crossing Nat'l Cem. To see a list of donation organizations and share a memory of Gary, please visit: www.tjfluehr.com