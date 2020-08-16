1/
GARY ALAN WHITE

WHITE
GARY ALAN
August 10, 2020, age 67. Devoted husband of Pat (nee Bartleson). Beloved father of Richard, Angel, Brittany and Ronnie. He is survived by his 6 loving grandchildren. Cherished son of Phyllis. Dear brother of Gail Sendor, Ricky and Debbie. Relatives, friends and employees of SEPTA are invited to offer condolences to his family Mon., Aug. 24, 2020, 5 - 8 P.M. at T.J. FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME, 11010 Knights Rd. and to his graveside service Tues., Aug 25, 2 P.M. at Washington Crossing Nat'l Cem. To see a list of donation organizations and share a memory of Gary, please visit: www.tjfluehr.com





Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home
AUG
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Washington Crossing Nat'l Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home
11010 Knights Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 637-7373
Memories & Condolences
August 16, 2020
Gary was a wonderful neighbor. He served our country in the Marines and his service is greatly appreciated. Rest in peace , dear friend
