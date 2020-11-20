74, of Lake Wales, Florida, passed away suddenly at Doylestown hospital on November 12, 2020. Gary was born April 14, 1946 in Winchester, Indiana to Oris and Margaret Hunt. On June 6, 1964, he married his high school sweetheart Nancy Kay Ellison at the United Methodist Church in Macy, Indiana. Gary was always a go getter, starting his career as an auto mechanic at age 17 and rising to Vice President at an auto retailer, while continuing his education to graduate from Indiana Central University with a major in Finance. His career growth led to positions at auto retailers in New Jersey and Washington DC, in which his pinnacle achievement was to lead his own company in Pennsylvania. Other than his love and dedication to his family, his passion was golf. Multiple golf rounds a day would never be tiring, and he played with family and friends with a happy laugh after good and bad shots alike. Always positive and cheerful, he could always be heard from his laugh, talking to family, friends and even people that he just met. Gary was also a numbers guy. His degree in Finance only reinforced his love for numbers and his ability to remember them. He could remember the sale price of an item that he had seen on a flyer from months ago to everyone's amazement. Gary was predeceased by his parents Oris and Margaret Hunt and his brother Robert Hunt. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 56 years Nancy, son Michael Hunt and his wife Paige of Colorado Springs, CO, daughters Katrina Helbing and her husband Fred of Warren, NJ and Lynda Soong and her husband Don of Flemington, NJ. He had 7 grandchildren that he was extremely proud of: Heather, Tiffany, Ryan, Tyler, Brandon, Caitlyn and Justin and 8 great grandchildren: Hayden, Bentley, Cheyenne, Dixie, Kristi, Reed, Weston and Hailey. He had many nieces and nephews that he was extremely fond of. There will be a private memorial service for the family at a later date. www.mayfuneralhome.com