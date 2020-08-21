BONFANTEDied suddenly Aug. 15, 2020; beloved husband of Annette (nee Olesh) and loving father of Cecilia. Dear son of Rose (nee Mecca) and the late Rosario Bonfante. Also survived by his brothers Mike and Steve, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Sat. at 9:30 A.M. at Nativity BVM Church, 2535 E. Allegheny Ave. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary's name may be made to Boy Scouts of America, Cradle of Liberty Council or Nativity BVM Church.

