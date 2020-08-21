1/
GARY J. BONFANTE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BONFANTE
GARY J.
Died suddenly Aug. 15, 2020; beloved husband of Annette (nee Olesh) and loving father of Cecilia. Dear son of Rose (nee Mecca) and the late Rosario Bonfante. Also survived by his brothers Mike and Steve, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Sat. at 9:30 A.M. at Nativity BVM Church, 2535 E. Allegheny Ave. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary's name may be made to Boy Scouts of America, Cradle of Liberty Council or Nativity BVM Church.

www.fletchernasevich.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved