GEMMA STUMPO ROSMINI
Passed in her home on Sept. 17, 2020. A devoted mother, grandmother and the wife of the late Luigi Antonio Rosmini she is survived by her children Maria Stumpo-Rosmini, Anna (John) Phillips, Joanna Cavacini, Luigi Rosmini Jr. and her grandchildren Timothy James Cavacini and Bianca Elizabeta Cavacini. She was the sister of Geltruda Gozza and the late Rosa Szekely, Ralph, Pietro and Antonio Stumpo. Also survived by other grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Gemma was a devout catholic, artist, gifted seamstress and loved nothing more than tending to her garden and cooking for her family. Relatives and friends are invited to Gemma's Viewing Wednesday, Sept 23rd, 9:00 A.M. at St. Jerome Church, 8100 Colfax St., Phila., 19136 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Nulty Funeral Home
4292 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19124
(215) 535-4461
