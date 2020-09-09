GENE A. 'ROCKY' RAPONE

Of Fairmount, Sept. 6, 2020, survived by his beloved wife Loretta Rapone (nee Imperatore), beloved children Geno Rapone (Tanya), Nicole McGrath (Tim), 4 grandchildren Madison, Michael, Tim and Matthew, one brother Joseph Rapone and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Friday, Sept. 11th at St. Francis Xavier Church (The Oratory), 24th and Green Sts. A Viewing will be held Thurs. Eve 7-9 P.M. and Friday morning 8-9:30 A.M. at the DINAN FUNERAL HOME, 1923 Spring Garden St,, Phila., PA 19130. Int. Calvary Cemetery Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to the St. Francis Xavier School, 641 N. 24th St. Phila. PA 19130www.dinanfuneralhome.com