GENE A. 'ROCKY' RAPONE
Of Fairmount, Sept. 6, 2020, survived by his beloved wife Loretta Rapone (nee Imperatore), beloved children Geno Rapone (Tanya), Nicole McGrath (Tim), 4 grandchildren Madison, Michael, Tim and Matthew, one brother Joseph Rapone and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Friday, Sept. 11th at St. Francis Xavier Church (The Oratory), 24th and Green Sts. A Viewing will be held Thurs. Eve 7-9 P.M. and Friday morning 8-9:30 A.M. at the DINAN FUNERAL HOME, 1923 Spring Garden St,, Phila., PA 19130. Int. Calvary Cemetery Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to the St. Francis Xavier School, 641 N. 24th St. Phila. PA 19130www.dinanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Dinan Funeral Home
SEP
11
Viewing
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Dinan Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church (The Oratory)
September 9, 2020
Loretta, I was sorry to hear of Gene's passing. I remember Gene, Jim McGowan, Kenny Bednarcik and myself having lunch at Bento's, before going to work the 4-12 shift with the Phila. PD. We had a lot of good times. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Jim Nugent
Jim Nugent
Friend
