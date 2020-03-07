Home

GENE BISHOP M.D.

of Philadelphia, died Friday March 6, 2020. She was born February 8, 1947 the daughter of Franklin and Evelyn Bishop (nee Fremed). Feminist, activist, physician. She is survived by a loving husband Dr. Andrew Stone; and a loving daughter, Sarah Bishop-Stone. Funeral service will be Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Mishkan Shalom Synagogue, 4101 Freeland Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Gene's honor can be made to a progressive organization of your choice.

Arrangements by WEST LAUREL HILL FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.WestLaurelHill.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 7, 2020
