BURGESE
GENE
Longtime business owner of Burgese Kitchens, passed away on February 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Anita; loving father of Natalie (Joseph) DiPietro, Lisa (Paul) Fry, Eric (Maria), Joseph (Ana), and Gina Marie (David) Robenstein; dear Popi of Joey, Nicole, Dominic, Samantha, Zachary, Eric, Madeline, Joey, and Abigail; brother of Charles and the late Dominic.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral on SATURDAY Morning, from 8:30 to 10 A.M., PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO., INC., 1327-29 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass to follow Viewing at 10:30 A.M. Ent. New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr NJ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to JDRF, 200 Vessey Street, 28th FLR, New York, NY 10281 OR , P.O. Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243-9409.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 19, 2020