GENE COLADONATO
COLADONATO
GENE


86, lifetime resident of Ardmore, passed peacefully in his sleep, June 6, 2020. Former teacher in the Phila. School Dist. Devoted husband of the late Elsa (nee Busch). Loving father to Steve (Mary) and Paul (Roxanne). Fun loving grand-father to Shelby, Ali, Nick, Steph and Laura. Brother of Frank Cable, and the late Tony, Rita Zarro, Jim, Daniel, Domenic, Joseph and Eugene Coladonato. Brother-in-law of Carol and Irene. Gene is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Gene's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions In Gene's Memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arr. MARVIL FUNERAL HOMES, DARBY AND ALDAN. Online obit and guestbook:

www.marvilfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.
