On November 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William. Devoted mother of Bill Stinson and Diane Stinson (Larry). Dear sister of the late Frances Costa, James Sproul, Viola Brennan, Beatrice Sproul, Jack Sproul, Ellen Dolan, and Elizabeth End. Sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, especially John Costa, Ellen Harbinson, Gerrie Christ, and numerous great and great great nieces and nephews. She is also adored by her adopted daughters Diane Sauchak, Kimberly Roach, Patsy Rooney, granddaughters Jennifer, Brittany, Samantha, and great granddaughter Olivia Marie. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Saturday 10 A.M. in St. Anne Church (lower), 2328 East Lehigh Ave., Phila., PA 19125. The family will be at the church at 9:30 A.M. to greet guests. In lieu of flowers, Mass cards are appreciated. (McELVARR)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store