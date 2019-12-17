|
McCULLEY
GEORGANN (nee Coppola)
On December 13, 2019, age 76. Beloved wife of the late Leonard. Loving mother of Bill Nickles (Nelida) and stepmother of Leonard, Denise and Eric McCulley. Dearest grandmom of Vasilia, Marissa and Chase. Dear sister of Roni Huston (Jim) and the late James and Robert Coppola. Dear niece of Petrina Ciaccia and cousin of Cathy Boyle. Relatives and friends are invited to call Fri., 9:30 to 11 A.M., at GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME, 9304 OLD Bustleton Ave. (below Welsh Rd.). Funeral Service will follow at 11 A.M. Int private. In lieu of flowers, family prefers donations to www.stjude.org
www.galzeranofh.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 17, 2019