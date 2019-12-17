Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galzerano Funeral Home - Philadelphia
9304 Old Bustleton Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19115
215-698-7545
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGANN McCULLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGANN (Coppola) McCULLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGANN (Coppola) McCULLEY Notice
McCULLEY
GEORGANN (nee Coppola)
On December 13, 2019, age 76. Beloved wife of the late Leonard. Loving mother of Bill Nickles (Nelida) and stepmother of Leonard, Denise and Eric McCulley. Dearest grandmom of Vasilia, Marissa and Chase. Dear sister of Roni Huston (Jim) and the late James and Robert Coppola. Dear niece of Petrina Ciaccia and cousin of Cathy Boyle. Relatives and friends are invited to call Fri., 9:30 to 11 A.M., at GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME, 9304 OLD Bustleton Ave. (below Welsh Rd.). Funeral Service will follow at 11 A.M. Int private. In lieu of flowers, family prefers donations to www.stjude.org

www.galzeranofh.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGANN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -