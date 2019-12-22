Home

GEORGE A. FERENTINOS

GEORGE A. FERENTINOS Notice
FERENTINOS
GEORGE A.
On December 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Aurora, Loving father of Linda (Doug) Loeser, Christine Kacala (Maurice Young), Michael, Marianne (Michael) Crosby, loving grand-father of 8 and great-grand-father of one. His Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 A.M. Monday December 23, 2019 at St. Laurence Catholic Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA. 19082. Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30-10:30 A.M. in the church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield PA 19064. In lieu of flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the church.

www.vraimfh.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 22, 2019
