Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
GEORGE A. METZGER


1928 - 2020
Age 92, of Media, PA, formerly of West Chester, PA, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at Granite Farms Estates, Media, PA. George was born March 4, 1928. He received a BS in Mechanical Engineering at Stevens Institute of Technology. George retired from Gulf Oil. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during WWII. George loved sailing, sports, spending time on Long Beach Island and being with his family. Survivors: loving wife of 69 years: Joan (Hyland) Metzger daughters: Susan Metzger, Melanie Dougherty (Jay), Elizabeth Bittner (John) grand-children: Jillian Laude (Evan) Audrey Metzger Bailey, Maddie Miller (Michael), Colleen Dougherty, Jack Bittner (Emily), and Lanie Bittner. Great-grandchildren: Molly, Mya, Avery and Maizy. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Condolences: www.msbfh.com

Arrs by MINSHALL SHROPSHIRE-BLEYLER FUNERAL HOME, LTD.

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 29, 2020
