METZGER
GEORGE A.
Age 92, of Media, PA, formerly of West Chester, PA, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at Granite Farms Estates, Media, PA. George was born March 4, 1928. He received a BS in Mechanical Engineering at Stevens Institute of Technology. George retired from Gulf Oil. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during WWII. George loved sailing, sports, spending time on Long Beach Island and being with his family. Survivors: loving wife of 69 years: Joan (Hyland) Metzger daughters: Susan Metzger, Melanie Dougherty (Jay), Elizabeth Bittner (John) grand-children: Jillian Laude (Evan) Audrey Metzger Bailey, Maddie Miller (Michael), Colleen Dougherty, Jack Bittner (Emily), and Lanie Bittner. Great-grandchildren: Molly, Mya, Avery and Maizy. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Arrs by MINSHALL SHROPSHIRE-BLEYLER FUNERAL HOME, LTD.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 29, 2020