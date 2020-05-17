FARRELL
GEORGE ANDREW
Age 82, of Lewes, DE formerly of Philadelphia, PA passed away on May 8, 2020. He was the son of the late William and Isabella (French) Farrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Viola Farrell and a brother, Alfred Farrell. He is survived by his second wife, JoAnne Winter-Farrell; four children, Rev. George A. Farrell, Jr., Barbara Burton (Michael), Virginia Rockey (Daniel) and Joyce Kall (Matthew); five siblings, William Farrell (Kay), Isabelle Dick (George), Jane Farrell, Ellen Phillips (Robert) and Mary Gates; 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date once the restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of sending flowers or cards, please consider sending
something in honor of George to the Boy Scouts of America or AmVets Post #2 in Long Neck, DE. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.