1/1
GEORGE "STEVE" AUMENT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AUMENT
GEORGE "STEVE"


July 10, 2020. Beloved husband of 55 years to Donna (nee Koch). Dearest father of Marnie Aument-Loughrey (James), Denise Duccilli (James), Tina Heilman (Matthew) and the late Stephen. Grandfather of Jerremy, Brieanna, Angelina, James and Charlotte. Great grandfather of Aiden. Brother of Carol and Gussie Neuman.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday Eve 5:30 P.M. at GUCKIN FUNERAL MANSION, 3320-40 ``G' St. (Parking on Premises) Funeral Service 6:45 P.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, "The Committee to Benefit Children", 160 E. Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19136.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved