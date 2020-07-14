AUMENTGEORGE "STEVE"
July 10, 2020. Beloved husband of 55 years to Donna (nee Koch). Dearest father of Marnie Aument-Loughrey (James), Denise Duccilli (James), Tina Heilman (Matthew) and the late Stephen. Grandfather of Jerremy, Brieanna, Angelina, James and Charlotte. Great grandfather of Aiden. Brother of Carol and Gussie Neuman.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday Eve 5:30 P.M. at GUCKIN FUNERAL MANSION, 3320-40 ``G' St. (Parking on Premises)
Funeral Service 6:45 P.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, "The Committee to Benefit Children", 160 E. Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19136.