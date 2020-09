Or Copy this URL to Share

Sept. 5, 2020, beloved





husband of Anne T. (nee Vozzelli), predeceased by his parents George and Mildred Blackmore and his sister Barbara. George is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Friday 10 A.M. at St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St. Entombment Lawnview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, mass cards preferred.(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)



