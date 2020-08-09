RIESAge 97, formerly of Lafayette Hill, PA, and Ocean City, NJ, on July 25, 2020. Professor Emeritus of Orofacial Prosthetics and Fixed Prosthodontics at Temple University School of Dentistry. George is survived by his wife of 73 years Jane (nee Leiser) and his children Geoffrey K. Ries (Suzanne) of Spring House, PA; Donna Foster (Jim) of Athens, GA; Dr. Barry C. Ries of Tierra Verde, FL; Dwight P. Ries (Renee) of Oceanside, CA; and Melissa Juliano (Michael) of Linwood, NJ. He is the grand-father of 10 and great grand-father of 11. Remembrances to The Artman Benevolent Fund, 250 N. Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA 19002 would be appreciated by the family. Tributes and photos may be shared at

