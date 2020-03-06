|
KOCH
GEORGE F., JR.
Of Phila., PA died on March 1, 2020. He is survived by his loving companion and devoted caretaker, Tony DiDonato; sister Betteann Wharton and many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. His Memorial Service will be held on Sat. March 14th at 11 A.M. in Lutheran Church of the Holy Communion, 2110 Chestnut St., Phila., PA 19103, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the above mentioned Church, Penna Hospital, 800 Spruce St., Phila., PA 19107, Penna. Oncological Dept., The Farm Journal Bldg., 230 W. Washington Sq., Phila., PA 19106, or Union League of Phila., 140 S. Broad St., Phila., PA 19102 Attn: Legacy Foundation in memory of George F. Koch, Jr.
