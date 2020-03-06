Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE KOCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE F. KOCH Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE F. KOCH Jr. Notice
KOCH
GEORGE F., JR.


Of Phila., PA died on March 1, 2020. He is survived by his loving companion and devoted caretaker, Tony DiDonato; sister Betteann Wharton and many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. His Memorial Service will be held on Sat. March 14th at 11 A.M. in Lutheran Church of the Holy Communion, 2110 Chestnut St., Phila., PA 19103, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the above mentioned Church, Penna Hospital, 800 Spruce St., Phila., PA 19107, Penna. Oncological Dept., The Farm Journal Bldg., 230 W. Washington Sq., Phila., PA 19106, or Union League of Phila., 140 S. Broad St., Phila., PA 19102 Attn: Legacy Foundation in memory of George F. Koch, Jr.

CHADWICK & McKINNEY FH
www.chadwickmckinney.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -