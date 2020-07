My beloved and favorite Uncle George...you will be surely missed by our entire family...especially me. You have been such an inspiration to me with your never-ending humor and talents too numerous to mention which always lite up the room when you were present. From your magic tricks, silly jokes, love of our many casino trips together, your love of playing ping pong, your sharing your artistic tips with me and more....you were always that shining star in our family that everyone who knew you loved and adored. You will be remembered in my prayers and fond thoughts forever....Love, Charlotte

Charlotte O'Donnell

