86, of Phila left this earth Oct. 30, 2020. George is preceded in death by his wife Anna M. Hedgman and brothers Edward C. and Douglass L Hedgman. Survivors include 3 children: Angela D. Hedgman, Amin Abdul Karim and Linda C. Hedgman; son-in-law Anthony; daughter-in-law Shariah; 12 grandchildren: DeShaun Hedgman, Janet Abdul Karim, Chantel Hedgman, Ameer Abdul Karim, Joseph Robinson, Imani Abdul Karim, Lindsey Robinson, Andrew Hedgman, Lyndon Hedgman-Robinson, Tahirah Abdul Karim, Christopher Hedgman, and Taj Abdul Karim; 20 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Bertha Hedgman, Gloria Coleman; brothers-in-law Charles Coleman, Donald Weldon and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who will miss him dearly. He will always be in our thoughts and our hearts. Online condolences: www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
and www.remembr.com/george.hedgman