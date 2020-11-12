1/1
George H. Hedgman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
86, of Phila left this earth Oct. 30, 2020. George is preceded in death by his wife Anna M. Hedgman and brothers Edward C. and Douglass L Hedgman. Survivors include 3 children: Angela D. Hedgman, Amin Abdul Karim and Linda C. Hedgman; son-in-law Anthony; daughter-in-law Shariah; 12 grandchildren: DeShaun Hedgman, Janet Abdul Karim, Chantel Hedgman, Ameer Abdul Karim, Joseph Robinson, Imani Abdul Karim, Lindsey Robinson, Andrew Hedgman, Lyndon Hedgman-Robinson, Tahirah Abdul Karim, Christopher Hedgman, and Taj Abdul Karim; 20 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Bertha Hedgman, Gloria Coleman; brothers-in-law Charles Coleman, Donald Weldon and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who will miss him dearly. He will always be in our thoughts and our hearts. Online condolences: www.Arlingtoncemetery.us and www.remembr.com/george.hedgman

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toppitzer Funeral Home Inc
2900 State Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 259-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Toppitzer Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 12, 2020
I love you George Hedgeman, this world won't be the same
Bettina Stokes
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved