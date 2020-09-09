1/
George H. McNeely III
1928 - 2020
September 2, 2020 Of Bryn Mawr, PA, died peacefully at the age of 92. Born in Bryn Mawr on July 19, 1928 to George H. McNeely, Jr. and Alice Anderson McNeely, George attended the Haverford School, the Gunnery, Johns Hopkins University, and the Law School of the University of Pennsylvania. He was a member of the First City Troop, a cavalry unit of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He remained loyal to the Troop throughout his life and named his various boats "Trooper." After positions in the law, advertising and marketing, George owned and led Ballagh & Thrall, Inc., an international import/export company in Philadelphia, and remained there until he retired. George was devoted to his many clubs and particularly enjoyed the Philadelphia Club, Merion Cricket Club, Gulph Mills Golf Club, New York Yacht Club, Everglades Club, and the Rabbit. He was a lifelong member of the congregation of the Church of the Redeemer in Bryn Mawr. George's first marriage was to Joan Ingersoll (Coale) and they had three children. He then married Alta Eisenhauer Wister. Together for over 30 happy years, their marriage was a loving one. He is survived by his sister, Shelby McNeely Strudwick; his children Nina McNeely Diefenbach (David), George H. McNeely, IV (William O'Connor) and Ashley McNeely (Elisa Odabashian); his step-children Alta Wister Hamilton (Peter) and Charles K.B. Wister; his grandchildren Anna, Rebecca and Paul Diefenbach, Gavin McNeely Odabashian, Baylor McNeely Odabashian, Lauren Collings Schwarz (Jann), Charles W. Collings; and his great-granddaughter Juno Schwarz. The burial service will be private. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice.STUARD F.H. - Newtown Sq. Family Tradition Since 1822

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
