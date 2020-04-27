|
HANKINS (cont.)
His work in community organizations that focused on family values and teaching music via stories, rhythms and jazz, and various activities exemplifies his sense of caring and involvement. George was a member of the legendary Moroccos (now Morrocco's), which is an organization that focuses on unity and love by implementing activities to enrich our youth and community as a whole. George, affectionately known as Georgie, Daddy, Big Daddy and Pop Pop, was loved and respected by citizens of all ages. As young babies gazed at him, he would laugh. He often shared his musical influences and associations, including Max Roach, Lee Morgan, John Coltrane, Mongo Santamaria and a plethora of genuine jazz compositions. Most recently, George performed as a drummer in educational and intergenerational concerts with family, friends and urban musicians with the purpose of education and imparting the authentic jazz feel. We will cherish our memories of him always. George is loved by many. He leaves a legacy of love, wisdom, tradition, excellence and family values. A formal memorial service will be announced at a later date.
