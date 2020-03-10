Home

GEORGE J. FILOON Jr.

GEORGE J. FILOON Jr. Notice
FILOON
GEORGE J. JR.
March 7, 2020, age 78, of Furlong/ Doylestown Twp. formerly of East Falls. Survived by his children, Denise Grim (Gregory) and Kevin Filoon (Kristin) and 7 grandchildren; Jake, Charlotte, Cole and Tess Grim; Ryann, Reese and Brady Filoon. George is also survived by 2 brothers, Joe (Judy) and Jay (Eileen) Filoon and 2 sisters, Rosemary Harrity (John) and Peggy O'Brien and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Thursday, March 19th from 9:30-10:30 A.M. at St. Bridget Church, 3667 Midvale Ave. Phila. 19129, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Burial will be private and at a later date.

McILVAINE FUNERAL HOME 215-844-0211

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 10, 2020
