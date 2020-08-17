1/1
GEORGE J. "WOODY" PICCOLI Jr.
PICCOLI
GEORGE J., JR. "WOODY"


August 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Michele (nee Siciliano). Devoted father of George III (Mariah), Peter (Hannah), Gianna, and Gia Piccoli. Grandfather of Nicky. Loving son of Barbara (nee Smargissi) and the late George J. Piccoli, Sr. Cherished brother of Christopher Piccoli Sr., and Albert Sr. (Lucille) Piccoli. Son in law of Peter Siciliano. Brother in law of Micheal Siciliano. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING TUESDAY EVENING 5-9 P.M. and WEDNESDAY MORNING 8:30 A.M. until 10 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 SOUTH BROAD STREET. Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Ent. Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made through Go Fund Me to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with the intention buy and donate an ECMO Machine; https://gf.me/u/yqyg26. Please remember to observe the Governor's mandated social distancing and mask wearing guidelines.




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
