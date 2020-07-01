SCHNEIDER





84, on JUNE 29, 2020 of Devon, PA and Avalon, NJ. Beloved husband of Marian C. Schneider (nee Carrozzino). Devoted father of George III. (Pam), Sandy Schneider and Marian Schneider Cotsarelis (George). Loving grandfather of Jason, Eric & Katie Schneider and Alex, Ben & Sam Cotsarelis. George was a graduate of Cheltenham High School and La Salle University and had a long career in information technology. Funeral Service and interment are private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to La Salle University, The La Salle Fund Box 809, 1900 W. Olney Ave., Phila. PA 19141 or to the charitable organization of your choice.

