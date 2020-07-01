GEORGE J SCHNEIDER Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHNEIDER
GEORGE J, JR.


84, on JUNE 29, 2020 of Devon, PA and Avalon, NJ. Beloved husband of Marian C. Schneider (nee Carrozzino). Devoted father of George III. (Pam), Sandy Schneider and Marian Schneider Cotsarelis (George). Loving grandfather of Jason, Eric & Katie Schneider and Alex, Ben & Sam Cotsarelis. George was a graduate of Cheltenham High School and La Salle University and had a long career in information technology. Funeral Service and interment are private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to La Salle University, The La Salle Fund Box 809, 1900 W. Olney Ave., Phila. PA 19141 or to the charitable organization of your choice.

McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610.642.7954
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved