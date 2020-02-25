|
|
DEMOS
GEORGE JAMES
91, of Lansdale, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 20, 2020. Born March 9, 1928 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to immigrant parents, George was the definition of a self-made man. After obtaining his Bachelor's Degree of Engineering from Drexel, he began his career as a salesman with Leeds & Northrup, a large electrical instrument manufacturing company. Through his persistence and gumption, he became the CEO and President in 1980. George also loved his country and was proud to be an American. He served honorably in the Navy in WWII. Above all, however, family came first. Some of George's favorite times were holidays and family gatherings, when everyone was gathered under one roof. George never hesitated to provide for those he loved throughout his life, and will be fondly remembered for his selflessness and generosity. His sense of humor and witty sayings, such as - "if it's worth knowing, I know it," set him apart from others and kept those around him on their toes. As he advanced in age, George developed several health conditions that limited his mobility and quality of life. Although most people would have allowed the same situation to hinder their spirit, George's same sense of determination and conviction that enabled him to rise to the top of his company, allowed him to live independently in his home until the very end. George is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Helen Demos; and his beloved son and best friend, Brian Demos. He is survived by his former wife and friend, Jeannette Demos of Woodbridge, Virginia; daughters, Barbara Zicarelli (Thomas) of Triangle, Virginia and Christina Kull (George) of Ottsville; grand-daughter, Laura Zicarelli (Brian) of Midlothian, Virginia; step-grandchildren, Lindsey Bahleda (Steve) and Matt Kull and their children; brothers, Anthony Demos (Madge) of Bryn Mawr and Charles Demos (Constance) of Longs, South Carolina; several nieces and nephews; and dedicated friend and caregiver Jackie Santana.
The family would like to especially thank George's neighbors Bill Berkelbach and Dan Butler, who have been an enormous and incredible support to both George and his family. We would also like to thank Rocky Gambino, his good friend of more than 50 years, who never missed his weekly donut delivery and visit with George. Relatives and friends may call after 10 A.M. Friday, February 28, 2020 at The Wayside Chapel, 1156 Horsham Road, Ambler, followed by the Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Graveside services will follow on-site at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. Arrangements are by the HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, LANSDALE. In lieu of flowers, online contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 25, 2020