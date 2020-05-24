GEORGE KONICKI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KONICKI
GEORGE
May 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary (nee Murphy). Loving father of Thaddeus (Kathleen), Greg (Theresa), Susanne (Patrick) McMahon and Elaine (Ralph Schneeman). Also survived by 8 grand-children, 7 great grand-children and his sister-in-law Cecelia Konicki. George's services and burial were held privately for his family. Please go to petnerfuneralhome.com to see his life story and updates on when his memorial service will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edward J. Petner Funeral Home, LTD
6421 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-338-1466
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved