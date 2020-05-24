KONICKI
GEORGE
May 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary (nee Murphy). Loving father of Thaddeus (Kathleen), Greg (Theresa), Susanne (Patrick) McMahon and Elaine (Ralph Schneeman). Also survived by 8 grand-children, 7 great grand-children and his sister-in-law Cecelia Konicki. George's services and burial were held privately for his family. Please go to petnerfuneralhome.com to see his life story and updates on when his memorial service will be held.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.