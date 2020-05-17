ZUCKER
GEORGE L.
Of Shannondell in Audubon, PA died peacefully on May 7th, 2020, after a long battle with cancer and had most recently tested positive with COVID 19. His career as Bureau Chief for the Associated Press spanned more than 40 years in 5 states. He is survived by his wife Judi, three children, five grand-children and one great-grand-child. A private graveside service took place in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Ardmore Food Pantry, 36 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003.www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.