GEORGE L. ZUCKER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZUCKER
GEORGE L.
Of Shannondell in Audubon, PA died peacefully on May 7th, 2020, after a long battle with cancer and had most recently tested positive with COVID 19. His career as Bureau Chief for the Associated Press spanned more than 40 years in 5 states. He is survived by his wife Judi, three children, five grand-children and one great-grand-child. A private graveside service took place in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Ardmore Food Pantry, 36 Ardmore Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003.www.chadwickmckinney.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved