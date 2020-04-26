|
|
HANKINS
GEORGE LUTHER
Age 79, on April 21, 2020. Born in Phila., PA. He was educated in the Phila. Public School System. He was a carpenter by trade, employed by Alexander Woodworks. He worked for social institutions, including the historic library for the Blind, as a butcher, and at Leroux Liquors where he also served as shop steward. He led a swimming group for seniors at Francisville Recreation Center. He was also employed at a variety of social movement programs like Model Cities, Can Do and Somerset Shelter. George was a talented musician. He went to work at an early age in order to help his mother, due to the loss of his father in his teens. He was the quintessential family man. He has been a pillar in the Hankins, Reddy and Mosley families, and the Francisville community at large. His work in community organizations that focused on family values and teaching music via stories, rhythms and jazz, and various activities exemplifies his sense of caring and involvement. George was a member of the legendary original Moroccos (currently the Morrocco's), which is an organization that focuses on unity and love by implementing activities to enrich our youth and community as a whole. George, affectionately known as Georgie, Daddy, Big Daddy and Pop Pop, was loved and respected by citizens of all ages. As young babies gazed at him, he would laugh. He often shared his musical influences and associations, including Max Roach, Lee Morgan, John Coltrane, Mongo Santamaria and a plethora of genuine jazz compositions. Most recently, George performed as a drummer in educational and intergenerational concerts with family, friends and urban musicians with the purpose of education and imparting the authentic jazz feel. We will cherish our memories of him always. George is loved by many. He leaves a legacy of love, wisdom, tradition, excellence and family values. A formal memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 26, 2020