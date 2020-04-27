|
|
HANKINS
GEORGE LUTHER
Age 79, on April 21, 2020. Born in Phila., PA. He was educated in the Phila. Public School System. He was a carpenter by trade, employed by Alexander Woodworks. He worked for social institutions, including the historic library for the Blind, as a butcher, and at Leroux Liquors where he also served as shop steward. He led a swimming group for seniors at Francisville Recreation Center. He was also employed at a variety of social movement programs like Model Cities, Can Do and Somerset Shelter. George was a talented musician. He went to work at an early age in order to help his mother, due to the loss of his father in his teens. He was the quintessential family man. He has been a pillar in the Hankins, Reddy and Mosley families, and the Francisville community at large. (cont.)
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 27, 2020