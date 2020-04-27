Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE HANKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE LUTHER HANKINS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE LUTHER HANKINS Notice
HANKINS
GEORGE LUTHER


Age 79, on April 21, 2020. Born in Phila., PA. He was educated in the Phila. Public School System. He was a carpenter by trade, employed by Alexander Woodworks. He worked for social institutions, including the historic library for the Blind, as a butcher, and at Leroux Liquors where he also served as shop steward. He led a swimming group for seniors at Francisville Recreation Center. He was also employed at a variety of social movement programs like Model Cities, Can Do and Somerset Shelter. George was a talented musician. He went to work at an early age in order to help his mother, due to the loss of his father in his teens. He was the quintessential family man. He has been a pillar in the Hankins, Reddy and Mosley families, and the Francisville community at large. (cont.)
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -