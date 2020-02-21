|
FLEAGLE
GEORGE MEADE
Age 92, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020 at his home in Garnet Valley, PA. George was born and raised in Phila. and lived in Swarthmore from 1954-2003, before moving to Garnet Valley. He was 1945 graduate of Upper Darby High School and attended Penn State and the Wharton School of Business. George started working for the Pennsylvania Lumberman's Mutual Insurance Co. in 1945. In 1978 he was named Treasurer, was appointed to the Board of Directors in 1987, became Chief Financial Officer in 1988, and retired, but remained a director, in 1992. In 2003, George retired from the Board of Directors.
George enjoyed all sports, watching Errol Flynn, John Wayne, and Clint Eastwood movies, and listening to music. His favorite performers were Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett. George enjoyed spending summers at their home in Sea Isle City, NJ, and he cherished the time he spent with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
He was the son of the late James C. and Elizabeth M. Fleagle, loving husband of 67 years to the late Mary K. Fleagle, brother of the late Clyde Fleagle, and grandfather to the late Brian Fleagle. Survivors: his loving children: James Fleagle (Maureen), Leslie Revak (Stephen), and Kathie Kaminski (Joseph); 12 grandchildren: Jennifer, Brian, Kelly, Lauren, Michael, Stephen, Kelly, Kristen, Joseph, David, Kevin, and Dana; and 11 great grandchildren: Elizabeth, Brian, Allyson, Taylor, Brady, Carson, Alexei, Emma, Mason, Brendan, and Isabella.
Visitation: Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 from 9:30-11:00 A.M. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave., Springfield, PA. Funeral Mass: Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Burial: Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon. Arrs:
