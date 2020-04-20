|
|
HARPER
GEORGE N. SR.
on April 16, 2020, age 79 of Kennett Square. Born in Philadelphia to the late George Harper and Doris Nott Harper, He is survived by his wife the former Carole Destafney, whom he married on March 16, 1963. He is also survived by his children, Karen (Matthew)
Donnelly of West Grove, George N. (Trish) Harper Jr. of Media, and Geoffrey (Robin) Harper of Lansdowne, nine grandchildren and three great grandsons. Funeral services are private at this time, but a Memorial Services will be held after the present pandemic has lifted the current restrictions. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be sent in his name to the 1617 JFK Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 20, 2020