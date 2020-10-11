Of Glenside, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the age of 91. He was survived by his wife of 61 years Kathleen (Muldowney); his devoted children Neil (Terry), Chris and Doug as well as his adoring grandchildren Christopher, MaryKate, Kelly, Sean and Connell. George spent his youth in North Philadelphia (St. Edward's Parish and Roman Catholic High School) and raised his family in Juniata Park before settling in Glenside. Visitation Thursday, Oct. 15th 10 A.M. at St. Luke the Evangelist Church, Easton Rd. and Fairhill Ave., Glenside. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. (Jacob F. Ruth)