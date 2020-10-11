1/1
GEORGE "Pop Pop" O'BRIEN
Of Glenside, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the age of 91. He was survived by his wife of 61 years Kathleen (Muldowney); his devoted children Neil (Terry), Chris and Doug as well as his adoring grandchildren Christopher, MaryKate, Kelly, Sean and Connell. George spent his youth in North Philadelphia (St. Edward's Parish and Roman Catholic High School) and raised his family in Juniata Park before settling in Glenside. Visitation Thursday, Oct. 15th 10 A.M. at St. Luke the Evangelist Church, Easton Rd. and Fairhill Ave., Glenside. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. (Jacob F. Ruth)



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Luke the Evangelist Church
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Luke the Evangelist Church
Funeral services provided by
Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
8413 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118-3366
215-247-9090
