CONVERY
GEORGE P.
A devoted husband, incredible father, and loving grandfather passed away on January 19, 2020 at the age of 79. He was a gentle giant with a heart of gold and he will be truly missed by all who knew him. George was born in New York City to the late Michael Convery of County Derry and Ellen (Hansberry) Convery of County Galway, Ireland. George was preceded in death by his brothers: Neil Convery of St. Paul, MN, and John Convery, William Convery, and Martin Convery of Queens, NY. George is survived by his sister Margaret (Convery) Ross of Queens, NY, and his beloved wife of 56 years, Joan (Desmond) Convery, as well as his five sons (and wives) Andrew (Diane), Joseph (Jeannette), Robert (Tara), Kevin (Erin), Christopher (Katie), and his 14 grandchildren Christine (Mike), Jack, Ashleigh, Aidan, Sean, Katherine, Conor, Ryan, Tim, Molly, Mackenzie, Amelia, Desmond and Sam.
"A father is neither an anchor to hold us back, nor a sail to take us there, but a guiding light whose love shows us the way." - Unknown Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Friday, January 31st, 11:00 A.M. at Saint John Neumann Church, 380 Highland Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. Family and friends may pay respects in the Church from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions in his honor may be made to: Anna's Place, 226 Norris St, Chester, PA 19013 OR Drexel Neumann Academy, 1901 Potter St, Chester, PA 19013.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 26, 2020