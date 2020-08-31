1/1
GEORGE SCOTT, III STEWART
A Philadelphia lawyer, died at age 91 after a brief illness, leaving his wife Mary Conway (née Hendrickson) and his sons George Hayden of Lansdowne and Edward of San Francisco. Mr. Stewart was a graduate of Princeton University and the University of Pennsylvania Law School and a parishioner at Saint Clement's Anglican Catholic Church. He belonged to the Orpheus Club, the Atheneum and the Franklin Inn, and was a lifelong sports car and classical music enthusiast.He was cited by the Philadelphia Bar Association upon his retirement at age 81 "in recognition of 50 years of distinguished service" and received an award from the City Council of Philadelphia for his decades of work for the Blind. He was a good, kind and loving man and he is deeply missed.Due to COVID internment was private and services will be held at a later date when church resumes."

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 31, 2020.
