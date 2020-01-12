Home

West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
GEORGE


died peacefully at his home on January 8, 2020, at the age of 91. He was husband of the late Shirley (Zagerman) Shapiro, and father of Bruce (Susan) and Frederick (Laura). He is survived by his grandchildren Benjamin (Becky), Zachary (Kate), Jacob (Zahara), Madeleine, David, and Emma, and four great grandchildren. Cherished brother-in-law to Anita Hock, the late Jack Zagerman, and late Paula Weiner. Loving Uncle to 8 nephews and nieces, and 17 great nephews and nieces. He founded, with his two sons, the construction company Boro Developers, Inc. dba Boro Construction, and was involved in the construction of over 150 public works projects over a 40 year career. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, January 14, at 1 P.M. at WEST LAUREL HILL FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA. Interment immediately following at West Laurel Hill Cemetery. Shiva will be observed immediately following burial at the home of Susan and Bruce.


Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020
