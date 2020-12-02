Born August 24, 1929, passed away at age 91 in his home in Kissimmee, FL on November 29, 2020. Son of Charles A. and Dorothy (nee Anlage) Trucksess, brother to Charles and Dorothy Ferro, born in West Philadelphia on August 24, 1929. George leaves behind his loving wife of 68 years Mary (nee Connolly), seven children, Edward, Robert (Lisa), James (Maureen), Joseph, Michael, Thomas (Jacqueline) and Karen Decker (Lawrence). He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation Saturday, December 5th at 9:30-10:45 A.M. at St. Louis Church, 821 W. Cobbs Creek Pkwy, Yeadon, PA 19050 followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. on Saturday. Interment Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's name to the George and Mary Trucksess Scholarship Fund by visiting Bonnerprendie.com
- donate button - indicate in memory of George Trucksess, mailed to Trucksess Scholarship, MBAP, 403 N Lansdowne Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 or call directly at 610.259-0280 x3240, Sister Kathleen Looby IHM, Advancement Office.