Independent Blue Cross Executive George W. Gannon, retired Independence Blue Cross Executive, passed away October 2, 2020 at his residence in West Chester, PA with his loving family by his side. Born in October 1938, in Chester PA, George was predeceased by his mother and step-father Mary and Robert Steele and his father George W. Gannon Sr. George was the beloved husband, for 60 years, of Mary Anne Gannon (nee Foley); loving father of Kathleen Gannon Janavel (George), George Gannon (Kimberlee); and devoted grandfather of Alfred James, Mark and Jacob Janavel and Michelle, Jennifer and George Gannon (Samantha). George received his B.S and MBA degrees from Widener University, where he became an adjunct faculty member of their MBA program. During his career, he served in various leadership roles in the healthcare industry, including Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Independence Blue Cross, Philadelphia and President and CEO at AmeriHealth Administrators in Horsham, PA. George was quite generous with his time and was a proud Board member and contributor to numerous charitable organizations, including The Center for Autistic Children, The American Heart Association
and the United Way. He received numerous honors during his career, including Man of the Year of the Epilepsy Foundation, the Good Scout Award Honoree by the Boy Scouts of America, the Histadrut Menorah Award and the Willow Grove Chamber of Commerce Citizen Award. In 2003, he was the Small Miracle Award honoree chosen by the Center for Autistic Children. George was also a member of the Union League of Philadelphia for over 25 years. George was a proud 1956 graduate of St James High School in Chester and a member of the Bulldog's varsity baseball team. He remained active in the St James alumni association and enjoyed reminiscing athletic experiences with his classmates. He continued playing baseball and then slow-pitch softball well into his adult life. For his baseball achievements, George was named to the St James Wall of Fame and was an inductee to the Delaware County Hall of Fame. Being a huge Philly sports enthusiast, George twice participated in Phillies Dream Week in Clearwater, FL. He was also a model train enthusiast. As a member of Hershey's Mill Golf Club, he enjoyed playing golf and treasured those annual golf trips with the gang; twice sinking holes-in-one at Sand Barrens Golf Course and in The Villages, FL. George loved his family dearly and lived his life to the fullest. He will be greatly missed and remembered forever by all those who knew and loved him. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family at his summer home in Cape May, NJ, and in the winters, George and Mary Anne escaped to warmer climates at their home in The Villages, FL. Family, friends and colleagues are invited to attend his Viewing 9:30 to 10:50 A.M. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, PA 1325 Boot Rd, West Chester, PA followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions, to honor George's life, to The American Cancer Society
, https://donate3.cancer.org/
or to SS Peter & Paul at the above address. Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, West Chester, PA, 610-431-9000. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com