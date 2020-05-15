GRIMGEORGE W.Age 93, succumbed to complications resulting from the Covid-19 virus May 6, 2020 in Novi, MI. Beloved husband of the late Mary E. (nee Cordsen) and devoted father of George S., II (Yukina), Robert C. (Denise Elizabeth), Peter C. (Denise), Thomas R., and Alison G. Smith (Jeffrey). Also survived by his grandchildren, Taizo, Andrew (Rachel), Rebecca, Rob , Emma, Grace, Ryan Smith, Anna Smith and his great granddaughter, Cordsen. George loved his wife, Mary, and relied on her as his rock and strength. Memorial gifts may be sent in his name to St. John Lutheran Church, 23 E. Scenic Road, Springfield 19064, or The Nature Conservancy, 555 E. North Lane, #6030, Conshohocken 19428. Funeral Service and interment private.