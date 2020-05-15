GEORGE W. GRIM
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRIM
GEORGE W.
Age 93, succumbed to complications resulting from the Covid-19 virus May 6, 2020 in Novi, MI. Beloved husband of the late Mary E. (nee Cordsen) and devoted father of George S., II (Yukina), Robert C. (Denise Elizabeth), Peter C. (Denise), Thomas R., and Alison G. Smith (Jeffrey). Also survived by his grandchildren, Taizo, Andrew (Rachel), Rebecca, Rob , Emma, Grace, Ryan Smith, Anna Smith and his great granddaughter, Cordsen. George loved his wife, Mary, and relied on her as his rock and strength. Memorial gifts may be sent in his name to St. John Lutheran Church, 23 E. Scenic Road, Springfield 19064, or The Nature Conservancy, 555 E. North Lane, #6030, Conshohocken 19428. Funeral Service and interment private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved