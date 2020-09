Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed away on





Monday, September 7th at home. He was born on August 30, 1937 in Philadelphia to George and Annetta Lewis. He graduated from Spring& Co. as a sales representative and was a volunteer & Tuna Club and spent as much time as he could on his immaculately maintained Cast Bronze, along with his son, enjoying deep sea 's passion for & Tuna Club Arti



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store