GEORGE W. RACETTE JR.
On Sept. 23, 2020, formerly of Lafayette Hill, age 91. Husband of the late Dolores "Dodie". Devoted father of Marian Racette, Paul Racette (Meg), Theresa Aldamlouji (Zaid) and Frances Racette; 7 grandchildren and brother of the late James. Funeral Mass Sat. Sept. 26th, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill. Viewing 10-11 A.M. at Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Relief Services, PO Box 17090, Baltimore, MD 21297. www.lownes.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
Funeral services provided by
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
