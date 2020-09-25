On Sept. 23, 2020, formerly of Lafayette Hill, age 91. Husband of the late Dolores "Dodie". Devoted father of Marian Racette, Paul Racette (Meg), Theresa Aldamlouji (Zaid) and Frances Racette; 7 grandchildren and brother of the late James. Funeral Mass Sat. Sept. 26th, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill. Viewing 10-11 A.M. at Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Relief Services, PO Box 17090, Baltimore, MD 21297. www.lownes.com