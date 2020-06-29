GEORGE W. STAIRIKER
STAIRIKER
GEORGE W.
1925-2020, age 94 died peacefully at
his home June 25, 2020 with his wife Nancy by his side. George was born and raised in Philadelphia the youngest of 6 children. He was a graduate of West Catholic High School and LaSalle College. He served in the 82nd and 17th Airborne as a Paratrooper in WWII where he earned his Parachutist's and Combat Infantryman badges as well as numerous decorations and citations. He worked as a sales manager in the textile industry for the Springs Mill Corporation in New York. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years Nancy (nee Kilgariff) Stairiker, children George (Carol) Stairiker, Jim Stairiker, Tricia Stairiker, Peter (Ginny) Stairiker and 7 granchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation 10am Wednesday, at SS Philip and James Church, 107 North Ship Road, Exton, PA 19341, where his Funeral Mass will follow at 11 am. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in George's memory to the charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ruffenach Funeral Home
224 Penn Avenue
Oxford, PA 19363
(610) 932-2277
