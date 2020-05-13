GEORGE WESTERMAN
WESTERMAN
GEORGE, JR.,
81, of Telford, died Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was the loving husband of Ethel (Dunn) Westerman. Father of Kim, Steven, Joyce and Cathy, grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 3. He is also survived by 2 siblings Elizabeth and Robert. Due to the current Covid-19 health crisis, services for George will be held at a later date. Full details at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 13, 2020.
