WESTERMANGEORGE, JR.,81, of Telford, died Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was the loving husband of Ethel (Dunn) Westerman. Father of Kim, Steven, Joyce and Cathy, grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 3. He is also survived by 2 siblings Elizabeth and Robert. Due to the current Covid-19 health crisis, services for George will be held at a later date. Full details at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com