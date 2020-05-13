WESTERMAN
GEORGE, JR.,
81, of Telford, died Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was the loving husband of Ethel (Dunn) Westerman. Father of Kim, Steven, Joyce and Cathy, grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 3. He is also survived by 2 siblings Elizabeth and Robert. Due to the current Covid-19 health crisis, services for George will be held at a later date. Full details at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
GEORGE, JR.,
81, of Telford, died Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was the loving husband of Ethel (Dunn) Westerman. Father of Kim, Steven, Joyce and Cathy, grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 3. He is also survived by 2 siblings Elizabeth and Robert. Due to the current Covid-19 health crisis, services for George will be held at a later date. Full details at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 13, 2020.