GEORGE WILLIAM HESS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HESS
GEORGE WILLIAM
On April 30, 2020, age 75 years, of Glenside. Beloved husband of Christine M. (nee Sierant). Loving father of Jeffrey (Jessica) and Michael (Amy). Grandfather of Nathan, Sarah, Joseph and James. Funeral Services private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. www.mayfuneralhoome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
William R. May Funeral Home
354 North Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-8410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of May Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved