HESS
GEORGE WILLIAM
On April 30, 2020, age 75 years, of Glenside. Beloved husband of Christine M. (nee Sierant). Loving father of Jeffrey (Jessica) and Michael (Amy). Grandfather of Nathan, Sarah, Joseph and James. Funeral Services private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. www.mayfuneralhoome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.