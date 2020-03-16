|
MALCOMSON
GEORGE WILLIAM, JR.
Age 90, of Philadelphia and formerly of Grosse Pointe, Mich., passed away peacefully Wednesday March 11, 2020.
He was a graduate of Wesleyan University, Middletown, CT. He served his country as a Lieutenant in the United States Air Force.
His life's career was in the advertising arena, working for the country's oldest advertising agency, N. W. Ayer & Son, Philadelphia, from which he retired as a Senior Vice President/Acct. Group Director. Among his numerous accounts managed over the years was TV Guide Magazine.
He was a guiding light to and served as President of the Fitler Square Park Neighborhood Association in Philadelphia. He spent much time as a volunteer at the city's former Graduate Hospital and at the Philadelphia VA Medical Center.
George loved the seashore and spent many happy days both at Bay Head and Cape May, NJ, with friends. He was fiercely loyal to his family, his friends, and his former business associates. He cared for those in need, he enjoyed a hearty laugh, and his sense of humor was unforget-table. He was extraordinarily kind and patient with his medical caregivers during his illness.
George was the son of the late George William and Constance Malcomson of Grosse Pointe. He is survived by his beloved sister, Constance (Pidge) Malcomson Deardorff and brother-in-law, Thomas, of Camarillo, CA; many nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jane Malcomson Stroh and Sara Malcomson Ralph, of Grosse Pointe.
He was a paternal grandson of Scottish immigrant Alexander Y. Malcomson, Detroit coal merchant and an early auto-mobile industry pioneer and associate of Henry Ford. He was a maternal grandson of George Schuyler Hodges of Detroit, also an early automobile visionary, painter and inventor.
At this time there are no plans for a Memorial Service.
www.philadelphiafuneralcare.com (215) 563-1580
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 16, 2020