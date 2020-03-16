|
|
GEORGIA "GIGI" STOKES
June 9, 1984 - March 14, 2009
Loving daughter of Melvin F. Stokes & Lorelei Wade.
I will remember GiGi with love, not tears, and think of all the happy days we shared together. All of the family, your grandmother, your aunts, your sisters and your brothers miss you honey. Your children ask about you often, and wonder how you ascended to heaven. I tell them that God wrapped you in His Arms and took you to paradise. Rest baby, rest………
Daddy loves you and will always think of you as his little girl......my little girl!!!
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 16, 2020